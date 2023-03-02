Enterprise High School host career day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise hosted their first career day on Wednesday.

“I am here at Enterprise High School where they are having career day. They asked me to talk to them about a broadcasting career along with a lot of other guys and ladies that are here who are far more equipped at this than I am. But I think that they are enjoying learning about broadcasting. Are you? Ok, see, it was teenage excitement.” said News 11′s Cara Shirley

This was the first career day enterprise has hosted. We spoke with Amber Smith, a 9th grade English 1 and Spanish 1 teacher who helped in planning this day at enterprise. They had everything from lawyers to telecommunications to psychiatrists and of course, broadcasting.

“We had 18 different professionals here today. And everyone was so willing to help. You know, I asked a few. Would you be interested in this career day? And there was no hesitation. Absolutely yes. Students were just leaving and changing classes. I was trying to direct them in the hallways and I heard some “oh, I didn’t know that’s what this did” “oh, I didn’t know that’s what I thought was going to be more doing this” “I thought it was going to be more doing that” so I think they did learn something from people who are actually in those fields, not just, you know, as teacher telling them “this is what you’ll do if you do this, this is what you’ll do if you do this.” They heard from people in those careers.” said Smith

Riley Smith, a senior, hopes to pursue a law degree but was very intrigued when hearing from the psychiatrist.

“Yes ma’am, now he was very interesting. He talked the entire time. He kept my attention and he talked about every field that you could do with the degrees that he got. And he’s really funny as well, so.” said Smith.

Pryce Bell, also a senior, has his heart set on a broadcasting career.

Bell told News 11 “I specifically want to go into sports broadcasting. I have always been really passionate about sports and it was not until recently that I’ve realized I had a knack for writing like, like in the Clarke County Tribune. And that just made me want to really go into the full market for broadcasting and things like that. The goal is tv journalists like my dream goal I think would be ESPN.”

I also spoke with two other students who learned a lot during career day. One hopes to pursue a career as an art therapist, and the other wants to work in movies as an artistic producer.

Amber Smith hopes to do more career days going forward. She says that if they continue freshmen that attended today, they could sit down with up to 16 different professionals before they graduate high school.

