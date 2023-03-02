First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The viewing area is ranging from the lowest threat of severe weather to a level 3 enhanced risk. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Pack your rain gear and download the free WTOK weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, and rain showers have already starting this morning. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible as a cold front system will cross between 3am -8am Friday morning. Keeping us under the possibility for severe weather. A Wind Advisory will go in effect Thursday at 9pm lasting through Friday at 9pm. Wind gust can reach up to 50 mph as early as 6am Friday morning. Winds will remain high for most of Friday, so be sure to secure all your outdoor items. Stay safe and have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

