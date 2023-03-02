Lady Eagles beat Holmes; Advance to Region 23 Semi-Finals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles hosted Holmes in the Quarterfinals of the Region 23 tournament.

The Lady Eagles had a huge lead going into halftime as they were up 39-26. They would continue to rack up the score in the second half. Shakira Wilson continued to be efficient from beyond the arc as she finished the night with 25 points. Lizzie Walker was second with 12 points. MCC was also big on defensive rebounds and fast break offense, which would keep Holmes at bay.

MOVING ON. Chalk holds in the quarterfinal round and the top 4 seeds advance. @MCCEaglesWBB will now play the PRCC Lady Wildcats in the NJCAA Region 23 Semifinals at MS College, Saturday at 2:00p.m. You will be able to see all the action at https://t.co/QEUhiiZYP3#mcceagles pic.twitter.com/hXoRqlQxRw — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) March 2, 2023

MCC wraps things up at home as they beat Holmes 84-52 and advance to the Semi-Finals. Up next for the Lady Eagles is against the #3 seed in Pearl River Community College. The Lady Eagles last faced the PRCC back in January and they lost that one 66-58 in their one road loss in the 2022-23 season.

Tip-off is 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 4th at Mississippi College.

