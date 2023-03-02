Lady Eagles beat Holmes; Advance to Region 23 Semi-Finals

MCC wraps things up at home as they beat Holmes 84-52 and advance to the Semi-Finals.
MCC wraps things up at home as they beat Holmes 84-52 and advance to the Semi-Finals.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles hosted Holmes in the Quarterfinals of the Region 23 tournament.

The Lady Eagles had a huge lead going into halftime as they were up 39-26. They would continue to rack up the score in the second half. Shakira Wilson continued to be efficient from beyond the arc as she finished the night with 25 points. Lizzie Walker was second with 12 points. MCC was also big on defensive rebounds and fast break offense, which would keep Holmes at bay.

MCC wraps things up at home as they beat Holmes 84-52 and advance to the Semi-Finals. Up next for the Lady Eagles is against the #3 seed in Pearl River Community College. The Lady Eagles last faced the PRCC back in January and they lost that one 66-58 in their one road loss in the 2022-23 season.

Tip-off is 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 4th at Mississippi College.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs...
UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2023

Latest News

MHSAA logo
MHSAA Basketball Championships Schedule
Southeast Lauderdale's, Demondre' Graham, carries the Tigers back to the state championship...
Southeast Lauderdale heads to the state championship after overtime thriller in the semi-finals
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court
Southeast Lauderdale survives Byhalia in overtime, 63-60 in the MHSAA semi-finals to advance...
Southeast Lauderdale heads back to the state championship after surviving overtime thriller