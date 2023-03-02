Lamar Elementary School students read to seniors at Aldersgate Retirement Community

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For Read Across America Day, students at one local school spent the day reading to seniors.

Students from Lamar Elementary School read to the seniors at Aldersgate Retirement Community to celebrate the importance of literacy.

Sam Komar, a fourth grader at Lamar, said he and his peers were happy to commemorate Read Across America Day this way.

“I was really excited because I’ve never been here before and since I live a couple of minutes away from here. It was just fun to be with my friends and to read to the seniors to highlight their day,” said Komar.

Patricia Smith, one Aldersgate resident, said they were excited to see some new smiling faces.

“These kids are amazing. I could listen to them all day. It’s a joy to see them in action,”said Smith.

For Read Across America Day, Lamar Elementary planned other partner reading events on campus throughout the day.

This was the first time the school came to read to the seniors but they plan to do it again next year.

