Meteorologist/MMJ

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Weather is so important in Mississippi. Take your pick – hurricanes, tornadoes, ice, snow, wind, and rain!

WTOK-TV is looking for a knowledgeable forecaster, compelling storyteller, and team player to continue the trust our viewers have placed in Storm Team 11 in everyday and breaking weather situations. The ideal candidate will have a comfortable, on-air appearance and be able to break down complex weather situations in easy-to-understand broadcast and online weathercasts. The candidate we are looking for should also have a strong social media presence.

The ideal candidate should be an excellent writer and should be able to shoot and edit. In addition to daily broadcast responsibilities, the candidate will also be required to post stories to digital platforms and on social media.

Requirements:

* Analyze weather data and prepare detailed weather forecasts.

Candidate understands weather schedules change and will work a variety of shows plus report on a regular basis

* Familiarity with WSI/TWC’s Max weather system and software is a plus

* Knowledge of severe storm environments

* Ability to drive long-form severe weather coverage solo or in a team setting both in the studio

and in the Storm Team 11 Mobile Weather Lab.

* Ability to multi-task, handle breaking news and breaking weather and adapt to rapidly

changing events

* Conversational, engaging on-air delivery

* Cover other newscasts as needed. Flexibility to cover shifts during severe weather

* Write online weather discussions to explain complex weather phenomena in an easy-to-

understand format

* Be actively involved on various, station sponsored social media platforms

* Represent WTOK at community and station-sponsored events, including school

presentations.

* Work closely with news management and producers

* Team player

* As a multi-media journalist, shoot, write and edit stories for newscasts

* Generate creative and engaging, content-driven live shots * Post weather and stories to our digital platforms and Social media

* Meteorological degree preferred.

Start date: TBA

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business

