MHP officer, driver injured in crash in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol deputy and another driver are injured after colliding on a Hinds County road Thursday.

According to MHP, the highway patrol responded to a crash at the intersection on Raymond Road around 11 a.m.

An MHP vehicle was reportedly traveling south on the road when it crashed into a 2019 Nissan Versa that was traveling east at the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation.

The identity of both drivers has not been revealed at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.