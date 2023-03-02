MHSAA Basketball Championships Schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Semi-Finals for the MHSAA Basketball Championships wrapped up on Wednesday and the State Title games have been set for the rest of the week.

Here is the upcoming schedule for all the MHSAA Championship Games:

Thursday, March 2nd

1A Girls - Biggersville vs Ingomar (1:00 pm)

1A Boys - McEvans vs McAdams (3:00 pm)

4A Girls - Louisville vs Pontotoc (5:00 pm)

4A Boys - Yazoo City vs Raymond (7:00 pm)

Friday, March 3rd

2A Girls - Lake vs Heidelberg (1:00 pm)

2A Boys - Coahoma County vs North Side (3:00 pm)

5A Girls - Callaway vs West Jones (5:00 pm)

5A Boys - Picayune vs Hattiesburg (7:00 pm)

Saturday, March 4th

3A Girls - Forest vs Booneville (1:00 pm)

3A Boys - Southeast Lauderdale vs Booneville (3:00 pm)

6A Girls - Tupelo vs Germantown (5:00 pm)

6A Boys - Northwest Rankin vs Brandon (7:00 pm)

If you can’t make it to Mississippi Coliseum, all of these games will be airing on MyTOK.

