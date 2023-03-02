Mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

VIDEO: Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
By Tamlyn Cochran and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police say a Texas mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old baby, KFDA reports.

Officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing around 6:25 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Amarillo, Texas. Police say when responders arrived, the 2-month-old girl was dead.

During an investigation, police say evidence was found to place the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for injury to a child. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, police say a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harper. The charge against the mother was changed to murder.

Harper remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs...
UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi

Latest News

NASA's two astronauts are joined by one Russian cosmonaut and only the second person from the...
Spectators awed as SpaceX launches astronauts to ISS
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia says Ukrainian saboteurs launch cross-border attack
After the standoff ended, authorities say three people were taken into custody, and one man was...
Neighbor reacts after 18-hour standoff that injured 3 police officers