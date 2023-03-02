Mrs. Amanda Hopkins

Amanda Hopkins
Amanda Hopkins
Amanda Hopkins(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A graveside service for Mrs. Amanda Hopkins will be held at noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Lockhart Cemetery on Minnow Bucket Road. Mrs. Hopkins’ husband, Brother Ray Hopkins, will officiate the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Amanda Hopkins, age 51, of Toomsuba, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Mrs. Hopkins was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She dedicated her life to loving her family and was extremely proud of her children.

Amanda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ray Hopkins; her sons, Brandon Ray Hopkins (Courtney Lynn), Bryan Austin Hopkins; her mother, Anita Faye Raines; her sister, Sonya Faye Raines (Chris); her nieces and nephews, Courtney Renae Nicholas (Alan), Jessica Creel (Derrick), Lynnox Hopkins, Chase Wright, Justin Wright, Dylan Raines (Jenny), Curtis Raines III, and Dylan Criddle; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Camden Brooks Raines, Scarlett Grace Criddle, David Creel, and Logan Raines.

Mrs. Hopkins was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Wayne Raines, Sr.; her brother, Curtis Wayne Raines, Jr.; her son, Colby Wayne Hopkins; and her nephew, Caylen Jay Waddell.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs...
Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City

Latest News

Mr. William Herman Horne, “Billy”
Variety of events planned for spring at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia
Ellis Theater reaction to Hardy, next Philadelphia Arts Council presentation
Ellis Theater reaction to Hardy, next Philadelphia Arts Council presentation
They had everything from lawyers to telecommunications to psychiatrists and of course,...
Enterprise High School host career day