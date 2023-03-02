A graveside service for Mrs. Amanda Hopkins will be held at noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Lockhart Cemetery on Minnow Bucket Road. Mrs. Hopkins’ husband, Brother Ray Hopkins, will officiate the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Amanda Hopkins, age 51, of Toomsuba, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Mrs. Hopkins was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She dedicated her life to loving her family and was extremely proud of her children.

Amanda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ray Hopkins; her sons, Brandon Ray Hopkins (Courtney Lynn), Bryan Austin Hopkins; her mother, Anita Faye Raines; her sister, Sonya Faye Raines (Chris); her nieces and nephews, Courtney Renae Nicholas (Alan), Jessica Creel (Derrick), Lynnox Hopkins, Chase Wright, Justin Wright, Dylan Raines (Jenny), Curtis Raines III, and Dylan Criddle; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Camden Brooks Raines, Scarlett Grace Criddle, David Creel, and Logan Raines.

Mrs. Hopkins was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Wayne Raines, Sr.; her brother, Curtis Wayne Raines, Jr.; her son, Colby Wayne Hopkins; and her nephew, Caylen Jay Waddell.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.