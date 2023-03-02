Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Russ Goodman, who took office in January, knows violent crime has sharply spiraled upwards, with many of those offenses committed by young adults and older teens.
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would enhance Alabama felon gun laws.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Emphatically, yes!

That’s Russ Goodman’s reaction to a proposed legislative bill that would strengthen Alabama gun laws.

“There’s going to be mandatory sentences when guns are involved in violent crimes,” the 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney told News 4 of the plan.

Goodman, who serves Houston and Henry Counties, knows violent crime has sharply spiraled upwards, with many of those offenses committed by young adults and older teens.

Acknowledging no single thing will solve the issue, he is confident stringent penalties could assist in reversing that alarming trend.

Also: Murder suspect removes ankle monitor and nobody noticed

“We’re hoping if this law passes it will make these kids think twice about toting these guns around because, eventually, it is going to get them in a lot of trouble,” Goodman said.

The Alabama District Attorney’s Association is pushing legislation that would impose mandatory sentences when guns are used during crimes and when felons convicted of violent crimes possess firearms.

Related: Incoming D.A. promises violent crime crackdown

The bills are in the drafting process but should be introduced during the first days of the legislative session that begins on March 7.

No group is currently publicly opposing the proposal.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs...
Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City

Latest News

Pack your rain gear
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
MHSAA logo
MyTOK airing MHSAA Basketball Championships
Adolescents are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges post-pandemic.
Youth mental health is a growing concern in Alabama
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap