Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Mississippi Highway 588 in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to MHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by 38-year-old Christopher Dykes of Ellisville was traveling east on MS-588 when it collided with a 2007 Freightliner driven by a 61-year-old resident of Soso traveling west on MS-588.

MHP said Dykes suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers of the 2003 Ford F-150 also received fatal injuries from the crash: 18-year-old Tristan Dykes of Sandersville and 20-year-old Caden McCardle of Ellisville

Another passenger of the Ford, 20-year-old Andrew Harvey of Laurel, was airlifted to a local hospital, according to MHP. His condition is not known at this time.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, two occupants of the service truck declined transport to the hospital for medical treatment.

Bumgardner said South Jones, Southwest Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments and Ellisville Fire Department responded to the incident.

The Jones County Coroner’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene along with EMServ Ambulance Service.

Traffic was severely affected in the area for almost four hours as MS-588 remained closed due to the extended amount of time involved in clearing the scene and with the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

