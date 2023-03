MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and April. The new ones will be delivered Mar. 6-26. After you receive a new one, place your old container street side, not in the street, for collection. Those will be picked up Mar. 27-Apr. 15.

