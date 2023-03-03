2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Elijah Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - He’s a three sport athlete that you can throw anywhere, Elijah Ruffin is a beast in the classroom and in his sports. But he is also the guy you want in key situations.

Elijah has been all over the field from playing safety, to wide receiver and even some quarterback. He came up big for the Rockets against Calloway this season getting two interceptions to lead Neshoba to victory. He set and holds the triple jump school record in track and on the basketball court, he also hit this clutch three pointer to carry the rockets to OT and eventually a win over Ridgeland. He is THE guy that you want in those big moments.

Ruffin said, “It’s pretty good on that I could be dependent on, you know, right there and make the big plays because anybody could be good when it comes down to them last moments where you need to come in clutch and being able to be that guy is pretty cool.”

“We were different this year,” said Rockets head coach Patrick Schoolar. “And he never dropped about it, never complained about it, just took it, took his role, and we changed the role a few times and he just took over and just he what he was supposed to do there. Being a leader, you got to have leaders if you will be successful and that’s in life, not only on football field.”

Off the field, Elijah is the top in his class and a member of the National Honor Society. He is also a member of FCA and served in teh super intendent advisory club, but he can be a bit of a class clown.

“I’ve always been the extrovert and you know, always put myself out there talking and making other people laugh,” said Ruffin. “It’s just nobody wants to walk around and being, you know, sad or whatever. So you just kind of have make yourself have a good day and it’ll just with it smiles all around.”

“You get to watch him on the field, but I’ve had the unique perspective where I get to see him like on the field doing his thing. But I also get to see him as a teacher in the classroom,” said college algebra and trigonometry teach, Ashley Boatner. “And like, I mean, he’s he’s really great. He’s number 4 in his class. He has a 4.0 GPA. He’s high ACT score. I mean, he’s just, he does it all.”

Elijah did sign to continue his athletic and academic career at Northwest Community College where he will play football. Elijah Ruffin joins the 32nd All Scholastic Sports Team.

