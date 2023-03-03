Aldersgate Retirement Community resident, Delores Hasselle, works to brighten neighbors’ day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One resident at Aldersgate Retirement Community is doing what she can to brighten the day of her fellow residents and employees at the facility.

Delores Hasselle has been living at Aldersgate for six years and she does several things ranging from baking cookies, crocheting blankets and baby hats for residents when they are expecting a grandchild, she even repairs residents’ clothing when they have a hole or have been torn.

Hasselle said her faith motivates her to lend a helping hand and to make someone smile.

“Well, it does good to help. When I quit working, I worked as a nurse for 30 years, and then when I quit work, I told God I said if somebody needs something, please let them ask me. It’s just a ministry. It’s just as God does for me. I am 90 years old, and he been good to me all this time so when I can help somebody else, I feel like its for him too,” said Hasselle.

Hasselle said she tries to help out anyway she can because everyone at the retirement home is like family.

