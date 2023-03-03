Aldersgate Retirement Community resident, Delores Hasselle, works to brighten neighbors’ day

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One resident at Aldersgate Retirement Community is doing what she can to brighten the day of her fellow residents and employees at the facility.

Delores Hasselle has been living at Aldersgate for six years and she does several things ranging from baking cookies, crocheting blankets and baby hats for residents when they are expecting a grandchild, she even repairs residents’ clothing when they have a hole or have been torn.

Hasselle said her faith motivates her to lend a helping hand and to make someone smile.

“Well, it does good to help. When I quit working, I worked as a nurse for 30 years, and then when I quit work, I told God I said if somebody needs something, please let them ask me. It’s just a ministry. It’s just as God does for me. I am 90 years old, and he been good to me all this time so when I can help somebody else, I feel like its for him too,” said Hasselle.

Hasselle said she tries to help out anyway she can because everyone at the retirement home is like family.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
MHSAA logo
MyTOK airing MHSAA Basketball Championships
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Latest News

Aldersgate Retirement Community resident, Delores Hasselle, works to brighten neighbors’ day
Meridian's Salvation Army commanding officer said the additional benefits made a measurable...
Pandemic-Era SNAP benefits end, leaving millions with less cash for groceries
File Image: Alabama Statehouse
Alabama lawmaker files ‘return to work’ bill
Mississippi now has an official state gemstone
Mississippi now has an official state gemstone