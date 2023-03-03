Divorce Report February 24- March 2, 2023

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Divorce Report February 24- March 2, 2023
VIRGINIA DIANA SCOTT v. RODERICK JONATHAN SCOTT
Sam Abdulmosni v. Ashley Dotson Abdulmosni
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Michael K. LaFrance, Jr and Amanda M. LaFrance
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of ADRIAN DESHUN HOPKINS and LASONJA MONIQUE HOPKINS

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
MHSAA logo
MyTOK airing MHSAA Basketball Championships
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Latest News

Marriage License
Marriage License February 24-March 2, 2023
One year old Charlie is the newest addition
Meridian welcomes a new Clydesdale
Variety of events planned for spring at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia
Ellis Theater reaction to Hardy, next Philadelphia Arts Council presentation
Ellis Theater reaction to Hardy, next Philadelphia Arts Council presentation