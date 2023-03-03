First Alert: Weather Alert Day! A cold front is crossing between 8am-10am Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! The viewing area does remain under a level 1 marginal risk to a level 2 slight risk zone for severe weather. A cold front system will cross the area this morning between 8-10am. Damaging winds are possible with wind gust up to 50 mph. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The entire viewing area is under a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory remain in effect for our Mississippi until 6pm Friday, and for Sumter and Choctaw county until 9pm Friday. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day. Once the front crosses the rain is clearing, and the sunshine will return. Highs will be cool behind the front in the 70s. Sunshine and 70 degree temperatures stick around for the weekend. Stay safe, remember to use caution on the roadways today as high winds will last through later this evening. Have a wonderful weekend everyone.

