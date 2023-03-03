First Alert: Weather Alert Day! A cold front is crossing between 8am-10am Friday morning

Wind Advisory until 9PM Friday
Wind Advisory until 9PM Friday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! The viewing area does remain under a level 1 marginal risk to a level 2 slight risk zone for severe weather. A cold front system will cross the area this morning between 8-10am. Damaging winds are possible with wind gust up to 50 mph. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The entire viewing area is under a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory remain in effect for our Mississippi until 6pm Friday, and for Sumter and Choctaw county until 9pm Friday. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day. Once the front crosses the rain is clearing, and the sunshine will return. Highs will be cool behind the front in the 70s. Sunshine and 70 degree temperatures stick around for the weekend. Stay safe, remember to use caution on the roadways today as high winds will last through later this evening. Have a wonderful weekend everyone.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
MHSAA logo
MyTOK airing MHSAA Basketball Championships
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 3rd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 3rd, 2023
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana
Friday brings storms and Wind!
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Friday Morning Severe Threat
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 2nd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 2nd, 2023