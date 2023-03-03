FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Friday Morning Severe Threat

Friday brings storms and Wind!
Friday brings storms and Wind!(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong storm system is moving across the South. Locally, we’re waiting on a cold front that’ll cross early Friday morning...bringing the threat for isolated severe storms. There will be a line of storms ( a squall line) that’ll cross our area ahead of the cold front between 4AM - 9AM. The storms are expected to be weaker as they move in, but isolated strong to severe storms may be embedded within the line. Damaging wind is the main threat, but storms with hail and/or a tornado are also possible. These storms will impact the morning commute time, so make sure to watch Good Morning Meridian from 5-7AM before starting your day to see if any alerts are in effect. Also, make sure to have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

The storms move out by 9AM, but the winds will be a big deal through Friday evening. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect much of Friday as wind gusts over 40mph are possible. Make sure any loose items outside on your property are tied down. Sunshine will return by Midday Friday, and highs will reach the mid 70s.

Winds relax and cooler air settles in by Saturday morning as we start the weekend with 40s. Similar temps for Sunday morning, but the afternoons this weekend will be pleasant with mid-upper 70s!

Next week, it warms up again to around 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. Showers and storms also return for much of next week.

