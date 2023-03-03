Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a West Jones Elementary School student was left on a school bus while she was sleeping.

According to district superintendent Tommy Parker, he was told that the incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 23, when a 5-year-old kindergarten student fell asleep in the afternoon and was left on the bus.

Parker said the regular bus driver was out and a substitute driver was filling in. He said the bus had to be picked up at the bus barn and returned there.

“Our drivers and our substitute drivers are all taught to check those buses, walk to the back of those buses and check for the very thing of a very student being asleep, and in this case, the driver failed to do that,” Parker said.

“They did not check the bus. The child was asleep on the bus.”

Parker believes the child may have been asleep for 30 to 40 minutes.

After the bus was dropped off, school district leaders were called about a child located near the bus barn after an employee of a neighboring business noticed the child in the area.

Family members told WDAM 7 the child was on the bus for about an hour and that she was also injured from climbing the barbed wire fence at the bus property.

“The young lady had walked across the yard where the buses are parked, climbed over the fence and was walking on the street to a business that adjoins the bus barn, and she was picked up by an employee of that business who carried her to the business and, of course, they contacted law enforcement,” said Parker.

The superintendent expressed how grateful this situation turned out the way it did seeing as though the child is fine albeit hurting herself to get out of the bus barn.

“It was just an all-around terrible situation,” said Parker. “It could have ended tragically, obviously, with a 5-year-old walking around a very busy street there in the city of Laurel.

We are just so thankful the child is fine, and this situation is resolved without any harm to her.”

Parker did speak with the child’s family to offer an apology on behalf of the school district.

“I offered her our sincerest apologies from the school district because I just can’t imagine a 5-year-old that had the presence of mind to get herself off the bus, walk toward a nearby business, get out of the gate, there’s a big old fence around the place, and she was able to get out of there and seek help for herself that afternoon,” Parker said.

WDAM 7 has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.

When asked about the next steps in the investigation, Parker said revisiting protocols will take place, along with going over possible disciplinary action(s) for the employee involved.

“But in the afternoon, mornings and afternoons, we are revisiting protocols, proper protocols for that as to what we might could do to prevent this from ever happening again,” Parker said. “And as far as disciplinary action, we are addressing that with the employee that was involved.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.