Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.(WFTV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A judge in Florida set a $150,000 bond Thursday for a 76-year-old woman accused of shooting her terminally ill husband to death.

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County courthouse.

Although she was initially denied bail, new evidence convinced the court to reconsider that decision.

The ruling followed a grand jury’s recommendation to indict her on a lesser offense, making her entitled to bond.

The judge also ordered that Gilland have no firearms or weapons in her possession. She’ll also be under court supervision.

First arrested on a capital offense, Gilland is now charged with assisting self-harm manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony.

The charges stem from what authorities call a failed murder-suicide agreement at a Daytona Beach hospital last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
MHSAA logo
MyTOK airing MHSAA Basketball Championships
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Students nearly hit by car passing stopped school bus in North Carolina
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son