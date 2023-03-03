Lake defends their title winning back to back 2A girls basketball state championships

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lady Lake Hornets beat Heidelberg 67-48 to win their second consecutive state title.

The Hornets led the game from the beginning but a dominate third quarter would push them to victory.

After the game Hornets senior, Laneisha Palm, was named the game MVP.

This is head coach Holly Moncrief’s first season with the Lady Hornets and finishes off with a state championship.

