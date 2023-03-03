Marriage License February 24-March 2, 2023
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
|Marriage License February 24-March 2, 2023
|Derrence Delrenta Black, 35; Murfreesboro, TN and Kendaysha Shenique McClelland (McClelland), 40; Murfreesboro, TN
|Christopher Bryan Corley, 33; Lauderdale, MS and Taylor Michelle Stokes (Stokes), 31; Philadelphia, MS
|Victor Jamal Lawrence, 40; Coatopa, AL and Tiffany Nicole WIley (Wiley), 36; Coatopa, AL
|James Larry Johnson, Jr., 45; Praire, MS and Shynia Chenique Neal (Neal), 32; Marion, MS
|Matthew Dillion Nunley, 27; Meridian, MS and Heather Lynn Davidson (Davidson), 28; Meridian, MS
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.