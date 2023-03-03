MCC sociology professor, John Reeves, receives 2023 Humanities Teacher of the Year Award

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One professor at Meridian Community College received a huge honor on Friday.

John Reeves, a sociology instructor at MCC was named Teacher of the Year and to commemorate his win he gave a lecture.

The lecture was titled ‘Don’t Throw Out the Baby with the Bathwater: Teaching Historical Truth in the Age of Wokeness’.

Reeves said reflecting on pivotal historical figures and their actions throughout history is needed to learn how to improve the world today.

“First to the idea, that we can easily throw the things out that we need because we are trying to throw out things that we don’t that are detrimental, that are problematic. The baby is what we need to learn from history. History is a valuable and useful tool to help us make society better. If we focus just on the bad things, the bath water, then we are not really able to learn from history and we are not really able to profit from it and that’s what the title is intended to invoke,” said Reeves.

Reeves has been teaching at MCC since 2006 and said he is grateful to receive the 2023 Humanities Teacher of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.