Meridian Public Schools to host community meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will discuss proposed changes to some of its elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year during a meeting Thursday, Mar. 9, at 5 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Meridian High School.

“After having discussions with our architects overseeing the bond project, we would like the chance to hear from the community on some proposed changes that could occur for the next school year regarding some of our elementary schools,” said Dr. Amy Carter, MPSD Superintendent. “The average age of our facilities is around 60 years old and we are looking at every possible opportunity to provide our students with safe and upgraded learning spaces.”

The proposed changes would affect the following schools: ● Move Oakland Heights students to a better facility (Carver)

● TJ Harris students will be divided between Carver and Crestwood

● Harris Upper would become new Administrative Complex

● Harris Lower would become our Little Wildcat Academy for all Pre-K students



The proposed changes are not final until they are brought before the school board.



Any questions may be submitted to info@mpsdk12.net.

