By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state of Mississippi now has an official state gemstone.

Friday, Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2138, which designates the Mississippi Opal as the Magnolia State’s gemstone.

“The green Mississippi Opal is as beautiful as our state and it will be an excellent representation of our unique geological history,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Thank you to our First Lady and the folks at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for working to elevate this issue. I was proud to sign this legislation.”

The opal was formed by volcanic ash. It was allegedly discovered in Claiborne County by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

“There’s no doubt that Mississippi is home to lovely people, places, and natural resources,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “I’m incredibly excited to have the Mississippi Opal as our official state gemstone. This gem is a perfect example of the beauty found in the state we love.”

The gemstone is the only naturally occurring gemstone in the state of Mississippi.

