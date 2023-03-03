Graveside services for Ms. Margaret Virginia Johnson Barlow will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Kewanee Cemetery with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Barlow, age 94, of Meridian, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian. Margaret, affectionately known by her family as Go-Go, was an avid home restoration and renovation enthusiast. She loved to work outside in the yard, collecting antiques, which included porcelain dolls, Norman Rockwell figurines, and jewelry. She also loved to thrift shop. In her younger years, Margaret enjoyed traveling to interesting places and getting to experience all life had to offer. She lit up a room with her smile and laughter and never-ever met a stranger. Margaret’s favorite job, from which she retired, was working for Holiday Inn many years ago.

Ms. Barlow is survived by her youngest son, Roger O’Hara Wright (Cathy Wright) of Meridian, MS; her daughter-in-law, Amy Jewelle Wright of Meridian, MS; her sister, Judy Johnson Gambill (Kewanee, MS); her youngest brother, John Johnson (Kewaneee, MS); her grandchildren, Roland “Buster” Wright, Jr. (Danbury, CT), Holly Hurn (Dave) of Gig Harbor, WA, Andy Wright (Keri) of Meridian, MS, Josh Wright (Shannon) of Cary, IL, and Brittany Patton (Brent) Arlington, TN; her great-grandchildren, Jack Wright, Zachary Wright, Sarah Hurn, Olivia Wright, Allison Wright, Mason Hurn, Caleb Wright, Elise Wright, Juliet Patton, and Bridger Patton.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Odis Wright, Gwen Young, and John Barlow; and her oldest son, Roland Wright, Sr.; her parents, J.B., Sr & Angie Lena Johnson; and her siblings, James Johnson, Eugene Johnson, Inez Johnson, Lottie Johnson, Roger Johnson, J.B. Johnson Jr, Richard Johnson, Sr., Clara Wright, Pauline Shelton, & David Johnson.

The family requests memorial contributions are shared with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Children’s of Mississippi Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Roger Wright, Buster Wright, Andy Wright, Jack Wright, Wayne Wright, & Brent Patton

