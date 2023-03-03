Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime

By Quentin Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections released a man on Wednesday after serving his sentence for a 2017 crime.

In 2021, Jackson Police charged Jocquiez Williams with the murder of his ex’s boyfriend, Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr., at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments.

“By law, MDOC cannot hold a prisoner once he has completed his sentence,” MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said. “Usually, in cases where the inmate is accused by other law enforcement agencies of a crime, a detainer is attached to the inmate’s file. When such a detainer is attached, MDOC policy allows detention of a prisoner for up to 48 hours after he completes his sentence. MDOC then releases the inmate to the custody of the authorities that issued the detainer. In Mr. Williams’ case, there was no detainer or warrant in Williams’ file. Without such detainer or warrant, MDOC could not lawfully detain Mr. Williams.”

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens says a Hinds County Circuit Court Judge issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest the same day MDOC released him.

“Williams’ case has been on the District Attorney’s Grand Jury docket for presentation since October of 2021; however, the case has not been presented by the relevant law enforcement agency,” Owens said. “Williams has an unposted $700,000 bond, and a detainer should have been placed on him to prevent release. The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office does not institute detainers; it is the duty of the relevant law enforcement agency to place detainers on defendants to prevent release when a change in custody status is pending.”

Owens says he is confident that Williams will be apprehended and that he and his team intend to “prosecute Williams to the full extent of the law.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Winston L. Kidd issued a bench warrant saying once in custody, Williams will be housed at the detention center in Raymond until his court date.

