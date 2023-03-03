One fatality reported in early morning storms, Gov. Reeves says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person has died as a result of recent storms, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Friday morning social media post.

“Severe weather hit Mississippi last night. As of now, there has been one fatality reported,” he wrote. “Please pray for the victim’s family in this difficult time.”

Reeves did not say where the fatality occurred.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Malary White said the death occurred in Yazoo County.

It was not known how the person died.

Reeves went on to say that approximately 44,000 people were without power.

Meanwhile, MEMA reported on its social media account that a wind advisory remains in effect until this evening for parts of the state.

“There are reports of downed trees and power lines,” the agency wrote. “At home: Know your emergency plan, secure loose objects and stay away from windows. In a vehicle: Slow down and pull over if needed. Stay away from trees.”

