Over 44K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of Mississippians on the heels of strong storms that rolled through the Magnolia State Friday morning.

As of 11 a.m. over 44,000 customers were without electric service, according to poweroutage.us. The outages are primarily in central and northern counties.

Wind gusts as strong as 57 miles per hour were recorded at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport as remnants of the storm moved eastward early Friday.

