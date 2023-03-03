Patients, providers react to Lilly announcement to cap insulin prices

Saturday morning you can learn more about how to prevent diabetes and how to life a with the disease at the Gulf Coast Diabetes Walk taking place in Jones Park.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, one in seven people live with diabetes, so news of a cap on insulin costs by a major drug company means the life-saving drug will be more affordable for thousands of Mississippians.

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly announced its decision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month after years of patients voicing struggles to keep up with the hefty cost.

Brandon Jenkins, a diabetic patient at the Diabetes Center, has taken insulin since he was 13. He is pleased with the news.

“It kind of makes me feel good because the people that need it can afford it because the way it is for me, Medicaid has to pay about $2,000 for about nine bottles,” he said.

To cut costs, he admits he’s been rationing his insulin for years.

“They told me just whenever I wanted to fill back up to just throw all of that away. I got to thinking that is wasteful,” Jenkins said.

Nurse practitioner at the Diabetes Center K.C. Arnold said lower-cost insulin will be a positive change for Jenkins and other patients balancing their healthcare needs and their healthcare costs.

“We’ve had patients that can’t afford their Insulin, and now with the $35 cap, that makes it more affordable and more accessible,” she said.

So, who will benefit the most? Arnold said everyone.

“I think it covers everybody. I think it’s evening the playing field for people to have access no matter what your ethnicity is and no matter what your insurance is,” Arnold said. “If the medicine is covered by your insurance, it would be the $35 a month which is our understanding of the program.”

Percentage of Adults Aged 18 Years or Older with Diagnosed Diabetes, by Racial or Ethnic Group,...
Percentage of Adults Aged 18 Years or Older with Diagnosed Diabetes, by Racial or Ethnic Group, United States, 2018-2019(WLOX)

Saturday morning, you can learn more about how to prevent diabetes and how to live with the disease at the Gulf Coast Diabetes Walk taking place in Jones Park.

Mark your calendars for Mississippi's Walk for Diabetes happening this weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree outside WLBT's station fell down Friday morning as a result of strong winds.
Yazoo Co. woman killed in storms after tree branch falls on her vehicle
Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Wind Advisory until 9PM Friday
First Alert: Weather Alert Day! A cold front is crossing between 8am-10am Friday morning
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 3, 2023

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
News 11 spoke with Executive Director of the TRANS Program in Mississippi, Jensen Matar about...
Transgender youth supporters speak out on opposition of House Bill 1125
Anti-COVID-19 vaccine supporters host medical freedom conference