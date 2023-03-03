Patients, providers react to Lilly announcement to cap insulin prices

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, one in seven people live with diabetes, so news of a cap on insulin costs by a major drug company means the life-saving drug will be more affordable for thousands of Mississippians.

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly announced its decision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month after years of patients voicing struggles to keep up with the hefty cost.

Brandon Jenkins, a diabetic patient at the Diabetes Center, has taken insulin since he was 13. He is pleased with the news.

“It kind of makes me feel good because the people that need it can afford it because the way it is for me, Medicaid has to pay about $2,000 for about nine bottles,” he said.

To cut costs, he admits he’s been rationing his insulin for years.

“They told me just whenever I wanted to fill back up to just throw all of that away. I got to thinking that is wasteful,” Jenkins said.

Nurse practitioner at the Diabetes Center K.C. Arnold said lower-cost insulin will be a positive change for Jenkins and other patients balancing their healthcare needs and their healthcare costs.

“We’ve had patients that can’t afford their Insulin, and now with the $35 cap, that makes it more affordable and more accessible,” she said.

So, who will benefit the most? Arnold said everyone.

“I think it covers everybody. I think it’s evening the playing field for people to have access no matter what your ethnicity is and no matter what your insurance is,” Arnold said. “If the medicine is covered by your insurance, it would be the $35 a month which is our understanding of the program.”

Percentage of Adults Aged 18 Years or Older with Diagnosed Diabetes, by Racial or Ethnic Group, United States, 2018-2019 (WLOX)

Saturday morning, you can learn more about how to prevent diabetes and how to live with the disease at the Gulf Coast Diabetes Walk taking place in Jones Park.

Mark your calendars for Mississippi's Walk for Diabetes happening this weekend.

