Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
MHSAA logo
MyTOK airing MHSAA Basketball Championships
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Students nearly hit by car passing stopped school bus in North Carolina