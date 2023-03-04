Chilly mornings this weekend...but mild afternoons

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are behind a cold front, and it’ll leave us with some cooler air for our weekend plans. You’ll more-so notice a chill in the mornings as we start both weekend days with mid-upper 40s. However, the afternoons will be pleasant with low 70s Saturday and upper 70s by Sunday. Additional clouds are expected for the first half of Saturday, but no rain is expected.

You won’t need the umbrella all weekend, but you will need it most of next week due to daily rain chances. It looks like a weak cold front will cross our area by Monday night, and it will bring a few showers with it. A warm front will bring a chance for showers by Thursday, and we’ll watch for potentially stronger storms that could impact our area by the end of next week as a strong cold front crosses. Behind that system, it looks like we’ll get another dose of colder air that could drop temps well below the average by next weekend. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

