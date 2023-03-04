Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue in Pascagoula on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

According to officials, officers found one victim dead and another with injuries. Another victim was found injured at Regency Wood Apartments on Long Avenue.

Officers are currently working to locate suspects and ask the public to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Pascagoula PD at 228-762-2211.

