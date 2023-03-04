Irresistible weather for the rest of the weekend before rain returns next week

Tomorrow we will gradually continue to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70s with more...
Tomorrow we will gradually continue to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70s with more cloud cover, but no rain will be in the forecast for the rest of the weekend heading into the start of our week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -You really can’t beat days like today where we have had absolutely beautiful weather for all of the events going on around the area.

Tomorrow we will gradually continue to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70s with more cloud cover, but no rain will be in the forecast for the rest of the weekend heading into the start of our week.

You won’t need the umbrella all weekend, but you will need it most of next week due to daily rain chances.

It looks like a weak cold front will cross our area by Monday night, and it will bring a few showers with it. A warm front will bring a chance for showers by Friday, and we’ll watch for potentially stronger storms that could impact our area by the end of the coming week as a strong cold front crosses. Behind that system, it looks like we’ll get another dose of colder air that could drop temps well below the average by next weekend.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree outside WLBT's station fell down Friday morning as a result of strong winds.
Yazoo Co. woman killed in storms after tree branch falls on her vehicle
Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Wind Advisory until 9PM Friday
First Alert: Weather Alert Day! A cold front is crossing between 8am-10am Friday morning
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 3, 2023

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported
It's been a little while since we've had cool mornings like this
Chilly mornings this weekend...but mild afternoons
MEMA: Over 40 buildings damaged by severe weather
Over 40 buildings damaged in severe weather, MEMA says
A tree outside WLBT's station fell down Friday morning as a result of strong winds.
Yazoo Co. woman killed in storms after tree branch falls on her vehicle