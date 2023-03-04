Irresistible weather for the rest of the weekend before rain returns next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -You really can’t beat days like today where we have had absolutely beautiful weather for all of the events going on around the area.

Tomorrow we will gradually continue to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70s with more cloud cover, but no rain will be in the forecast for the rest of the weekend heading into the start of our week.

You won’t need the umbrella all weekend, but you will need it most of next week due to daily rain chances.

It looks like a weak cold front will cross our area by Monday night, and it will bring a few showers with it. A warm front will bring a chance for showers by Friday, and we’ll watch for potentially stronger storms that could impact our area by the end of the coming week as a strong cold front crosses. Behind that system, it looks like we’ll get another dose of colder air that could drop temps well below the average by next weekend.

