Jackson State student makes history after becoming Truman Scholarship finalist

Maisie Brown
Maisie Brown(Jackson State University)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State student made history after becoming a Harry S. Truman Foundation Scholarship finalist.

Maisie Brown, a political science student, is the university’s first student to receive the honor. She is one of two finalists from an HBCU and one of three from Mississippi.

“I am very excited because two students from HBCUs were among the finalist, and it’s nice to be a part of that representation. I just want to help set the standard and expose people to what’s out there, and hopefully, I can help others get to this point,” Brown shared. “I want to share my application experience with them and offer any kind of assistance they may need.”

The Truman Foundation chooses finalists from 705 applicants and 275 institutions. She joins 199 elite scholars from 133 institutions who were selected as finalists. Each year the foundation awards 55-65 students $30,000 to apply toward graduate education in various public service fields.

Brown and the remaining finalists will undergo interviews with the foundation’s regional review panels between March 2 and April 4. Her interview will be conducted in Nashville on March 20.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WTOK News 11 Sports Plays of the Week GFX
News 11 Sports top 3 Plays of the week: March 3rd, 2023

Latest News

Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Meridian Symphony host Beethoven and Blue Jeans
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention sponsored Saturday's walk in Hattiesburg
USM hosts 6th annual ‘Out of Darkness’ Suicide Prevention Walk
The 4th annual Beer and Bacon Festival opened its doors Saturday to bacon lovers across South...
Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival serves as fundraiser for Mississippi Heroes
Martha Ann Carter
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Rankin Co. woman