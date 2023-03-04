News 11 Sports top 3 Plays of the week: March 3rd, 2023

Basketball dominates the top 3!
By Ethan Bird
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

#3: Sometimes a top play is all about flash, it’s about the fundamentals. A little bit of clutch helps too! Demondre Graham drained two free throws in overtime to clinch Southeast Lauderdale High School Boy’s Basketballs return to the State championship.

#2: CJ Melton may be designated as a “Guard” but he can get up and defend as a big man! In University of West Alabama Men’s Basketball’s GSC Tournament opening round win over Union, Melton denied a layup before it even had a chance to get to the rim. The shooter had no idea what hit him.

#1: Nothing better than a buzzer beater! Lake High School Girl’s Basketball’s State Championship started off pretty sweet. In the final seconds of the first quarter Taylor Clark sent up a three as time expired and nailed it to but the Lady Hornets up by 11. They did not look back and brought home their seconds straight championship. An honorary Top Play of the Week to all the Lady Hornets for making us proud!

