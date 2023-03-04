Ole Miss women advance to SEC semis, 77-60 over Texas A&M

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Angel Baker scored 23 points, Madison Scott had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists and No. 4 seed Mississippi opened its SEC Tournament with a 77-60 victory over 13th-seeded Texas A&M on Friday.

Ole Miss (23-7) will play top-ranked South Carolina on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s semifinal. In the lone meeting this season, Ole Miss led with 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter before losing to the Gamecocks in overtime.

Baker scored 20-plus for the eighth time this season after shooting 10 of 12 from the field to help Ole Miss shoot 51%. Texas A&M was held to 35% with 22 turnovers.

Marquesha Davis, coming off a career-high 26-point performance in a regular-season finale, added 14 points for Mississippi. Elauna Eaton scored 11 points.

Ole Miss led 40-29 at halftime behind 15 points from Baker and 10 by Davis. The Rebels extended it to 60-42 after three quarters.

Janiah Barker led Texas A&M (9-20) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty each scored 10 points. Kay Kay Green was in concussion protocol and did not play.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.