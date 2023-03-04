Spring Fling at the MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the MAX invited the community to come out and celebrate their first Saturday with their Spring Fling event.

There were bounce houses, food trucks, and many crafts and face paintings for people of all ages to come out and enjoy.

We talked with the Youth Educator for the MAX about how events like this impact the youth of our community.

“We want to promote learning and excitement at the same time so you get to bring your kids and family and have fun with the bounce houses and then come inside and see the exhibits and learn about Mississippians who have contributed to the arts and culture of our state.”

Plenty of events are always going on at the MAX, but the next big one will be their Sipp and Savor event on April 1st and tickets are available online.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.