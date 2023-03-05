Arts & Letters presents ‘For the Love of the Game’

Meridian Community College Arts and Letters presented “For the Love of the Game” in the McCain...
Meridian Community College Arts and Letters presented “For the Love of the Game” in the McCain theater today.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College Arts and Letters presented “For the Love of the Game” in the McCain theater today.

This event features a trio of writers Rick Cleveland, Jeff Roberson, and Neil White.

Attendees were given a chance to hear fascinating tales from each speaker about their experiences and insights from their respective careers. The program also included a question-and-answer period where audience members could engage with the writers.

We talked with one of the authors Neil white about his story.

“Well, it’s an interesting thing a lot of people are interested in sports, but the behind-the-scenes story really interests people. Why someone did something, an intersection of faith that made someone make this decision that ended up playing out in some fabulous way in the sports world and that’s what we are here to talk about. All of us I think when we interview coaches and players ask to tell me something that nobody knows so everyone may have seen the game or seen the victory or seen the loss, but we try to find out the human story behind it.”

All the authors have big plans moving Forward.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WTOK News 11 Sports Plays of the Week GFX
News 11 Sports top 3 Plays of the week: March 3rd, 2023

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023,...
President Joe Biden in Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Meridian Symphony host Beethoven and Blue Jeans
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention sponsored Saturday's walk in Hattiesburg
USM hosts 6th annual ‘Out of Darkness’ Suicide Prevention Walk