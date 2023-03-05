Arts & Letters presents ‘For the Love of the Game’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College Arts and Letters presented “For the Love of the Game” in the McCain theater today.

This event features a trio of writers Rick Cleveland, Jeff Roberson, and Neil White.

Attendees were given a chance to hear fascinating tales from each speaker about their experiences and insights from their respective careers. The program also included a question-and-answer period where audience members could engage with the writers.

We talked with one of the authors Neil white about his story.

“Well, it’s an interesting thing a lot of people are interested in sports, but the behind-the-scenes story really interests people. Why someone did something, an intersection of faith that made someone make this decision that ended up playing out in some fabulous way in the sports world and that’s what we are here to talk about. All of us I think when we interview coaches and players ask to tell me something that nobody knows so everyone may have seen the game or seen the victory or seen the loss, but we try to find out the human story behind it.”

All the authors have big plans moving Forward.

