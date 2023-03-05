Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival serves as fundraiser for Mississippi Heroes

Saturday, bacon and beer lovers had the chance to indulge on their favorite food and drink in a variety of ways.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
“We have chocolate covered bacon, bacon by itself and candy bacon,” said Katherine Sutton. “I know someone brings bread pudding and they probably crumble bacon on top so there’s so much variety.”

The Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival provides a wide variety of bacon and drinks while also helping to fund an organization Katherine Sutton finds dear to her in Mississippi Heroes.

This organization highlights those who are taking care of their loved ones who can’t help themselves.

“For family caregivers, they don’t get a lot of attention,” said Sutton. “They’re stuck at home, so we’re able to go in and celebrate them by giving them a massage or food tickets. We just give them something that gets them out of the house.”

The festival also allows local businesses to showcase their work.

“We have so much fun with these restaurants. They get in front of so many people plus our vendors and volunteers,” said Sutton. “They get to talk to them one-on-one and showcase what they have and get them to come back to their restaurant. So, this is a huge marketing opportunity for them and great for business growth.”

This fundraiser for Mississippi Heroes and the opportunity for local businesses was all possible thanks to their mascot, Bacon Bit.

“We use him as a catalyst to get people to share photos of their business, so it’s another way to market,” said Sutton. “But we also use it for photos of our caregiver’s bringing awareness to caregivers and bringing resources to them that helps them in the future.”

Mississippi Heroes will hold a monthly luncheon for caregivers on Friday, March 10.

