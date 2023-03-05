MCC men’s basketball heads to the Region 23 tournament; MCC women fall short in overtime

CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian men and women’s basketball teams were competing in the Region 23 tournament in Clinton on Saturday trying to punch their ticket to the championship round.

The MCC women would start leading Pearl River in the beginning but eventually Pearl was able to start responding. The game would go back and forth and eventually head into overtime. The Lady Eagles fall 55-49 ending their season.

The MCC men’s team would take an early lead over Coahoma and take control of the game beating the Tigers 80-72. Talib Ferrette with 20 total points in the win including three consecutive three pointers. The Eagles will take on Jones in the championship at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

