Meridian Symphony host Beethoven and Blue Jeans

Guest feasted on BBQ before enjoying the concert
Guest were entertained by the West Lauderdale High School band while feasting on BBQ.
Guest were entertained by the West Lauderdale High School band while feasting on BBQ.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was an exciting day for the Meridian Symphony Association as they hosted their annual Beethoven and Blue Jeans BBQ at Dumont Plaza.

Guest were entertained by the West Lauderdale High School band and enjoyed BBQ plates as Executive Director, Carra Purvis, announced what the symphony has in store for their next season.

The nearly perfect night was completed with a concert at The Riley Center.

“So, this is our annual Beethoven Blue Jeans Concert. We always have a barbecue in Dumont Plaza right before the concert, so everybody gets out and has a great time eating BBQ. Tonight is really very special. We are highlighting guest artist, Electric Violinist, Tracy Silverman. We’re also highlighting special piece. It’s a composition by Roberto Sierra and it’s brand new music that we got together with several other orchestras and had him compose. And so we’re really excited because Meridian Symphony is one of those several orchestras that commissioned him to write for us. So, we’re going to hear brand new music here tonight.” Said Purvis, when talking about the evening.

The 2023 - 2024 season of the Meridian Symphony is titled “Roots, Riffs, And Roguery.”

