Rainy week ahead

You won’t need your umbrella today or tomorrow but you will want to keep it handy this week.
You won’t need your umbrella today or tomorrow but you will want to keep it handy this week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are in store for a picture-perfect day today as sunshine and temperatures sitting in the upper 70s.

You won’t need your umbrella today or tomorrow but you will want to keep it handy this week.

It looks like a weak cold front will cross our area by Monday night, and it will bring a few showers with it. A warm front will bring a chance for showers by Friday, and we’ll watch for potentially stronger storms that could impact our area by the end of the coming week as a strong cold front crosses.

Behind that system, it looks like we’ll get another dose of colder air that could drop temps well below the average by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WTOK News 11 Sports Plays of the Week GFX
News 11 Sports top 3 Plays of the week: March 3rd, 2023

Latest News

Tomorrow we will gradually continue to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70s with more...
Irresistible weather for the rest of the weekend before rain returns next week
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported
It's been a little while since we've had cool mornings like this
Chilly mornings this weekend...but mild afternoons
MEMA: Over 40 buildings damaged by severe weather
Over 40 buildings damaged in severe weather, MEMA says