Rainy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are in store for a picture-perfect day today as sunshine and temperatures sitting in the upper 70s.

You won’t need your umbrella today or tomorrow but you will want to keep it handy this week.

It looks like a weak cold front will cross our area by Monday night, and it will bring a few showers with it. A warm front will bring a chance for showers by Friday, and we’ll watch for potentially stronger storms that could impact our area by the end of the coming week as a strong cold front crosses.

Behind that system, it looks like we’ll get another dose of colder air that could drop temps well below the average by next weekend.

