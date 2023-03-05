Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Rankin Co. woman

Martha Ann Carter
Martha Ann Carter(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Rankin County woman.

Martha Ann Carter is described as a Black woman around five feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, March 4, Carter was last seen in the 200 block of Huckleberry Lane in Brandon, Mississippi, walking in an unknown direction. MBI says she was wearing a tan shirt and black shorts with white trim.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 852-1480.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WTOK News 11 Sports Plays of the Week GFX
News 11 Sports top 3 Plays of the week: March 3rd, 2023