Southeast Lauderdale falls to Booneville in 2nd straight state championship appearance

Southeast Lauderdale loses 70-51 to Booneville for the second consecutive time in the 3A boys state championship game.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale came up short in their second straight 3A state championship appearance falling to Booneville 70-51.

The Tigers were in a rematch of last years state championship taking on the defending state champions.

Booneville game out of the gates and set the tone for the game going on a 9-0 run to start. After a timeout call the Tigers would start connecting and would take their only lead of the game in the middle of the first quarter.

Booneville continued to press Southeast hard and fast which led them to take a lead that the Tigers could not catch a break. Booneville had four players post up in double figures including their game MVP, Kedrick Simmons, who scored 24 total points and 11 rebounds.

Tigers head coach, Centel Truman, said, “Take your hats off to Booneville. They’re a very talented team. They made a lot of big shots, timely shots, so I mean you’ve got to take your hats off to them. But I’m so proud of my guys. They played extraordinary. It’s just one of those things you’ve just got to make baskets, you’ve got to defend a little better and today we didn’t do it.”

Junior Elliot Tulip carried the team in scoring with 13 total points. Senior Demondre’ Graham scored 11. This loss was tough for these nine seniors, that coach Truman really considered to be his kids.

“I often don’t get very emotional when I talk and today I was very emotional,” said coach Truman. “I’ve been knowing them since 3rd grade. I had the opportunity to start a little league program and they’ve been playing for me since 3rd grade. So they’ve grown up, they’ve been in my house, at my food, slept on my couch, so they’re like my family. So they’re like my children. It’s a special bond and they are a special group of kids to get back to back that just tells you how tough of kids they are.”

Although the Tigers finish another season as the state runner ups, they finish with a legacy. Changing the reputation of what Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball use to be. From a time when fans would leave before the first quarter to seeing a packed appearance of Southeast Lauderdale fans in two back to back state championships, this team changed the narrative.

Coach Truman said, “It’s amazing. I remember when I first got here, I think 10 years ago, there was a running joke about the boys basketball program and they [the fans] use to leave at the end of the first quarter because the girls program was so good and now to see a crowd like that, it means a lot. It really does so I’m just so grateful for our community and the support, not only towards myself but to the boys as well.”

