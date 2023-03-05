WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WTOK News 11 Sports Plays of the Week GFX
News 11 Sports top 3 Plays of the week: March 3rd, 2023

Latest News

Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
No risk to public seen after Ohio derailment, officials say
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish...
Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024