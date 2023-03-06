The Carter Foundation host summit

Local community members shared their paths to success
The Carter Foundation held their "Walk A Mile In My Shoes Summit" Sunday.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation held their "Walk A Mile In My Shoes Summit" Sunday.

The Carter Foundation is a local nonprofit that makes a difference in the lives of local boys and girls in our area.

Today they hosted a summit in the hopes of educating young people on the different paths to success local community members have taken.

James Carter, founder of the foundation said “And so basically what we got different people from the community coming in and telling their story, actually letting them walk a mile in their shoes. So, it wasn’t a physical walk. The kids came prepared, thinking we’re gonna take a physical walk. We wanted to do a mental walk.”

“So, I really spoke to them about their own shoes. The essence of this whole event is about walk a mile in my shoes. So, I allowed them to kind of look at themselves and pay attention to their own shoes, knowing that stay true to their feet, stay true to the path that God has for them, stay true to their size per say. I still fit the same shoe i had since I was 12 or 13. But the shoes change overtime.” said summit speaker Kaylan McCoy.

The Carter Foundation plans to host more summits throughout the year focusing on education, motivation, and elevation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

