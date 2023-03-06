CenterWell Home Health hosts blood drive in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One home health care agency in the Queen City hosted a blood drive on Monday.

CenterWell Home Health wanted to lend a helping hand by having Mississippi Blood Services mobile unit come collect blood from donors.

Katie Huntley, the Patient Care Coordinator at CenterWell said this is the first blood drive the agency has held in hopes to reduce the blood shortage.

“Our PTs, our OTs, our nurses have been out here donating. We’ve had some of our patients come in here and donate so we get to see some familiar faces. So, if there’s any way that we can reach out in the community and help all of those that’s what we are looking for to help people and to let them know we are here in many different ways,” said Huntley.

One donor, Jeremy Kidd, was happy to give blood to help save lives.

“I just wanted to give back to the community. I know there is a blood shortage around and I see sick people everyday with my job so the least I could do is come give blood and help out where I could,” said Kidd.

CenterWell plans to host blood drives at least three times a year.

