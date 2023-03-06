Frontline Responder: Ron Austin

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “I’ll be 58 years old on July the 31st of this year.”

Ron Austin has spent most of his life in Clarke County for the last 20 years have been as an employee with the city or the government. He is as much a staple of Clarke County as the courthouse. His job title? Custodian. But Ron Austin is so much more than that. He goes above and beyond that title every single day.

“I primarily keep the courtrooms cleaned.” says Austin “I like to go all the way around, around the courtyard and everything, and try to pick up all the paper. I also try to make sure before I go home all the trash is up and everything.”

Beyond his dedication to the Clarke County courthouse, Ron is also dedicated to making the days of those around him brighter.

Austin commented “I love trying to see the good in everybody, ‘cause everybody’s got good in them. I want to just be a shining light for the Lord. I just want people to see Jesus in me. I want to be an encouragement to everybody.”

And an encouragement he is. Here is just a few things some that work with him in the courthouse have to say about him,

“Ron, he’s smiling from the time he gets here to the time he leaves.” says one coworker.

Another co-worker says “Ron is just always he’s there every morning and he’s sweet and you know he’s gonna come in. He’s gonna say hi. He’s gonna ask you about your day. You’re gonna know what he got for breakfast and he’s just always a constant positive energy.”

And Ron carries that positivity across his social media page as well. When I ask people to post their thoughts of Ron, here’s what they said. Victoria says that he is such an awesome soul and that we need more people like him in this world. Freddie Miller says he doesn’t know Ron personally, but they are friends on Facebook and that he never misses a chance to tell him happy birthday or that he’s praying for them. Marcia Roberts says that he is so nice to everyone; that he is an all around good guy and Kay says that Ron is a very caring, hardworking, dedicated person and that she is very happy to call him her friend.

I asked Ron why he loves living in Clarke County so much.

He answered “These people are the best blessings on the face of the earth. You need help. They’ll be right there to help you. When I think of Clarke County, I think of family.”

And those of us at WTOK are also on the receiving end of Ron’s cheerfulness and positivity. There’s a big reason we hold a special place in Ron’s heart.

Austin shared “My sister worked there and all like that for a few years. When my sister passed away from her cancer WTOK did a very special tribute towards her and it was at that time it touched my heart and that next month I was like, I’m going to try to show these people how much I appreciate them, and I want these people to know that that’s what makes y’all feel like family towards me because y’all were good to my sister and paying tribute towards her.”

Ron is a shining example of what a grateful heart looks like. He is as genuine as genuine gets, and Clarke County is blessed to have him.

He has a special message for the people in his life: “I’m thankful for everyone out there who has, who has adopted me as a family member since all of my immediate family has gone.”

