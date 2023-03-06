Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 6, 2023

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Southeast Lauderdale falls short in the 2023 3A boys basketball state championship losing 70-51...
Southeast Lauderdale falls to Booneville in 2nd straight state championship appearance
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Latest News

Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report March 6, 2023
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall