Local resident celebrates 103rd birthday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bedford Care in Meridian celebrated a huge milestone for a very special resident today.

Ms. Annie Pearl Collier was born March 6th of 1920 in Kemper County.

Today she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Ms. Annie has been a resident at Bedford Care for 9 years. Employees say Collier has always had a very spunky and outgoing attitude. She attends every activity and event Bedford Care hosts for their residence, except for bingo. Ms. Annie said her daddy told her you shouldn’t gamble and, to her, bingo was gambling.

Her family held a private birthday celebration earlier, but today, on her actual birthday, employees and fellow residents gathered to wish her happy birthday with a 1920′s themed party.

Happy 103rd Birthday, Ms. Annie, from all of us here at WTOK.

